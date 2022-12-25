Film, documentary maker KP Sasi passes away

Thrissur: Film and documentary director K P Sasi passed away on Sunday. The 64-year-old human rights activist breathed his last in a private hospital here.

Sasi is the son of K Damodaran, a writer and one of the leaders of the Communist Party of India in Kerala.

The majority of Sasi's documentaries were based on social issues. Some of his popular documentaries are 'Fabricated!', 'America America', 'Resisting Coastal Invasion', 'Development at Gunpoint' and 'Living in Fear'.

Sasi won the national award for best director for 'Ilayum Mullum' (Leaves and Thorns) in 1994.