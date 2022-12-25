E P Jayarajan’s son has a refinery in the Gulf: Swapna Suresh

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh alleged CPM leader E P Jayarajan’s son Jaison of having a benami business dealing based in UAE.



Swapna alleged that Jaison had met her in Dubai seeking her help with the import through a UAE-based benami company.

Jaison has an oil refinery at Ras Al Khaimah. The pictures of the meeting she had with Jaison in Dubai had already surfaced, she added.

It is alleged that Jaison discussed the deal about importing cameras and other equipment for the State Police through the UAE-based benami company, during the last Government’s term.

E P Jayarajan also knew of this, she said. Jaison was attempting to do the deal by himself without involving the State Home Department, it is alleged.

It was following this that the case related to gold smuggling came up.

She did not know what happened with that deal thereafter, said Swapna Suresh.

P Jayarajan's allegations

It was reported on Saturday that P Jayarajan levelled allegations against LDF convener EP Jayarajan at the recent CPM state committee saying that he illegally acquired property to build the Ayurveda resort named Vaidekam in Morazha, Kannur.

P Jayarjan also reportedly said that E P's family members were on the director board of the resort, which became operational in 2021.

He also said that the LDF convener, who is also a central committee member, misued his position in the party to mass wealth and he has proof for the same.

Meanwhile, E P Jayarajan denied his links to the resort.