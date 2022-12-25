Will not tolerate any undesirable move from CPM leaders: M V Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: The party will not tolerate any undesirable and anti-people moves from the CPM leaders, announced CPM state secretary M V Govindan, speaking at a press meet after the party’s State Committee recently.

Then, these words were interpreted as a reaction to the news related to the activities of some of the youth leaders from the Thiruvananthapuram district. Was it the new State secretary’s response to P Jayarajan’s corruption allegations that blew during the state committee that had just been over? With the allegations levelled against E P Jayarajan by P Jayarajan coming to light, most believe that Govindan’s statement was made in this context.

After M V Govindan became the state secretary, E P Jayarajan’s staying away is the biggest challenge he faces from the leadership line. Joint leadership is the CPM’s organizational idea. However, E P Jayarajan, the LDF convenor and the secretariat member in charge of the party headquarters, has been remaining in Kannur without cooperating with Govindan’s leadership, for more than 2 months now.

By keeping away, E P declares a ‘no confidence’ towards Govindan’s leadership. E P had fully approved of Kodiyeri’s leadership in the last phase. However, E P believed that there was no need to bring Govindan to replace Kodiyeri. He thought he was eligible for that position. Govindan was also made the Polit Bureau member in the vacancy left by Kodiyeri.

Despite E P being the most senior leader after P K Sreemathi among the Central Committee members from Kerala, he was not made the secretary nor the PB member. While Jayarajan became a Central Committee member in the 2005 Congress party in Delhi, Govindan got a place in the Central Committee only in the 2018 Hyderabad party congress.

E P Jayarajan was on leave from October 6 and carried out his medical treatment then. After that, he continued to be on leave citing that he required rest. In between, he reached the State capital to participate in a state committee meeting and an LDF meeting. Though circles close to him hinted that he would attend the last state committee meeting, Jayarajan stayed away. In the absence of the LDF convenor, the LDF’s meeting could not be convened at all.

It is when Govindan considers that EP is questioning the party idea of a joint leadership line that P Jayarajan levelled serious accusations against EP. Even otherwise, the drifting apart does not seem to be coincidental. Govindan and P Jayarajan are two leaders who were against the resort construction at Kannur right from the beginning. The party had received the first complaint against the resort works from Govindan’s own Morazha Local Committee.

P Jayarajan was glad that Govindan succeeded Kodiyeri, despite knowing he was against the ‘PJ Army’. Both leaders are on the same page when it comes to corruption and other issues. P Jayarajan, who thinks he is being neglected within the party, hit back realizing that he has nothing to lose. Jayarajan was smart enough to use the opportunity during the discussion over the rectification document at the state committee.

Now, Pinarayi Vijayan’s stand is crucial in the issue affecting the leadership equations in the Kannur CPM. CM Pinarayi Vijayan who usually talks it out when EP expresses his displeasure on some incident has not reportedly attempted it this time.

Kannur CPM would reach a turning point if Govindan decides to conduct an inquiry on the written complaint submitted by P Jayarajan, and Pinarayi Vijayan supports it.