EP Jayarajan in no mood to relent, to stay on as LDF convener

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPM leader and convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala E P Jayarajan, who faced allegations from his own party colleague P Jayarajan, has decided to fight back.

E P Jayarajan had initially planned to leave the post of LDF convener after the charges were raised against him. But, he has reportedly made up his mind to stay on and launch a counter-attack by raising allegations, including misappropriation of funds, against P Jayarajan.

E P Jayarajan is also expected to attend the state secretariat meeting of the party on December 30.

Currently, the state leadership of the party is receiving dozens of complaints against P Jayarajan, reportedly submitted by supporters of E P Jayarajan. They allege that P Jayarajan has links with quotation gangs and gold smugglers. He is also accused of diverting funds collected for the party while a candidate in Vadakara during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Govindan piqued

Incidentally, E P Jayarajan had taken leave from his LDF convener's post on October 6 for treatment. He subsequently extended his leave. During the leave period, he attended a state committee meeting of the party and an LDF meeting.

However, as the convener is on leave, the LDF could not hold proper meetings or chart out programmes, earning E P Jayarajan the displeasure of CPM state secretary M V Govindan. Coincidentally, E P Jayarajan had started keeping away from LDF programmes after Govindan took charge as state secretary.

CPM sources also said that even though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had so far supported E P Jayarajan, he is yet to do so this time around.

Realising that he would be isolated in the party, E P Jayarajan has apparently decided to become active in the role of LDF convener, added the sources. However, E P Jayarajan is unlikely to engage in an open confrontation, but would raise complaints against P Jayarajan in party forums, they said.

Meanwhile, P Jayarajan is planning to present more evidence against E P before the party state leadership. If Govindan supports P Jayarajan, the CPM in Kerala would witness a political storm, said political observers.

Freehand for state unit

At the same time, CPM’s central leadership has said that the state unit could decide on whether to hold an inquiry into the allegations raised against E P Jayarajan or not.

The national leaders feel that the state unit should not compromise on its plan for corrective measures. A meeting of the CPM politburo starting on Tuesday is also expected to discuss the issue.