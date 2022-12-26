Pinarayi Vijayan seeks permission to meet PM Modi and President, might discuss buffer zone

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 26, 2022 06:20 AM IST
The PM's office has not allotted time for a meeting yet. Representative image/File Photo.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan sought permission to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the protests against buffer zones intensify in the State. He is expected to discuss issues related to SilverLine, buffer zone and curbs on borrowing limit with the PM. As per reports, the CM also asked for an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu. 

The CM and Chief Secretary V P Joy will be in Delhi on December 27 and 28 for CPM Politburo meeting. Reportedly, the PM's office has not allotted time for the meeting yet. 

Meanwhile, Congress will hold a convention in Chakkittapara to launch an agitation plan on Monday evening. The field survey for buffer zones begin on Monday in Chakkittappara. Congress MP K Muralidharan will inaugurate the agitation at 5 pm. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout