Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

The CM, who will be in Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday, had sought an appointment with the PM while the protests against buffer zones intensify in the State.

The CM is expected to discuss issues related to SilverLine, buffer zone and curbs on borrowing limit with the PM. As per reports, the CM also asked for an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu.