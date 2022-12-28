Shukoor murder case: IUML rubbishes allegations of Kunhalikutty intervening to thwart case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2022 02:52 PM IST Updated: December 28, 2022 03:36 PM IST
IUML State General Secretary P M A Salam | Photo: File Image

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Union Muslim League on Wednesday rubbished the allegations that senior party leader P K Kunhalikutty intervened with the investigations and tried to topple the case.

"These are baseless allegations," said IUML State General Secretary P M A Salam told reporters here on Wednesday. "There seems to be a conspiracy behind raising such allegations. We will take legal course against them," he said.

KPCC chief' recent post was the catalyst for such a comment.

“Those who are irked by the Chief Minister's statement supporting IUML are behind this conspiracy,” said Salam.

He added that the allegations are of serious concern and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's statement has created confusion.

Salam has also urged the UDF to examine Sudhakaran's intention behind these allegations and IUML will raise these demands in a meeting with the party.

