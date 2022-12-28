Varkala murder: Teen girl found with throat slit, friend arrested

Varkala: A chilling cold-blooded murder of a teenage girl has been reported from Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district. Sangeetha, a native of Vadasseri in Varkala, was found with her throat slit outside her house a little after last midnight.

Police have arrested her male fried Gopu for the murder. He is a native of Pallikal.

He called Sangeetha out of her house and slit her throat after a quarrel sometime after 1.30 am on Tuesday.

Neighbours who rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion found Sangeetha lying in a pool of blood. They also saw someone fleeing in the dark.

The 17-year-old was reportedly close to Gopu. The motive of the crime is not known yet, but a strain in their ties likely led to the murder.

The recovery of mobile phone and the knife at the crime scene led the police to Gopu. Sangeetha was a first-year degree student of Sree Sankara College at Kilimanoor.

(To be updated)