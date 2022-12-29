Pathanamthitta youth drowns during NDRF mock drill on flood rescue

Pathanamthitta: A volunteer who participated in a mock drill conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Kallooppara here, on Thursday, has drowned.

Locals have alleged negligence and lack of preparedness on the part of the authorities, including the Fire Force and Revenue Department.

The deceased is Binu Soman, 34, a native of Paduthodu near Mallappally here, who was among the four volunteers who participated in the mock drill in the Manimalayar at Kallooppara.

It is understood that the Tahasildar had invited volunteers who could swim for the mock drill, the purpose of which was reportedly saving people from drowning.

Earlier, the authorities said Binu was under treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvalla. However, locals have claimed Binu's body had been retrieved from the river after at least 20 minutes.

"This whole mock drill was a sham. They did not have basic rescue equipment," a local, who claims to have been on the spot during the accident, told Manorama News.