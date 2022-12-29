Thrissur: Police have arrested a man for murdering a young engineer over teasing a girl.

Tinu, a native of Padinjarekotta, was arrested for the death of his friend Arunlal, from Puttekkara, police said. He works at a bakery here.

Both the accused and the victim were friends and used to have regular drinking sessions together. A girl, who used to pass them by where they normally assembled in the evenings, smiled at Tinu recently.

Arunlal teased the girl and poked fun at her when she walked past them the next day. From that day, she started to avoid Tinu, the police added.

This resulted in a heated argument, as Tinu felt enmity towards his friend and decided to finish him off. But they remained friends.

On the fateful day, they went to a bar for a drink. After the drinking session, the accused offered Arunlal a lift to the latter's house.

On their way to Puttekkara, Tinu stopped the bike in a secluded lane and started assaulting his friend. He hit Arunlal on his head with a helmet and smashed a beer bottle in his face.

Tinu left him grievously injured and rode off the bike, thinking that the latter had died.

Passers-by rushed Arunlal to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries after nearly two hours.

The police obtained CCTV footage of Tinu’s bike passing through the area with Arunlal riding a pillion. The residents also gave statements that they had seen two youths indulging in a heated talk after stopping the bike.

A team of Peramangalam police and the commissioner’s squad together nabbed the accused from his house.