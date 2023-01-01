Kerala's first mother-newborn care unit at Kozhikode MCH

Kozhikode: The first mother-newborn care unit in Kerala will start functioning at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital from tomorrow (Jan 2). The dedicated centre has been opened at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health in order to care for mothers and new-borns together.

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the centre. The mother-newborn centre ensures the presence of the mother while the hospital cares for newborns. The aim is to strengthen the bond between the mother and child.

In a situation where the newborn is in the intensive care unit and the mother is under medical care elsewhere, breastfeeding and other procedures are difficult. With the new facility in place, such circumstances can be avoided.





