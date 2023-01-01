Saji Cheriyan to return to Pinarayi Cabinet after a brief hiatus

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan, who had to resign amid protests against his anti-Constitution remarks, last July, is all set to return to the State Cabinet, pledging allegiance to the same Constitution that he had criticised earlier.

In effect, the resignation was just a staying away for a short period, which can be termed a suspension.

Even though M B Rajesh was brought in as a replacement when M V Govindan resigned from the Cabinet to take over as the Party Secretary, the party had decided not to find a replacement for Cheriyan.

The CPM strongly feels that had Cheriyan been a Minister, the Vizhinjam protest would not have taken such a bad turn.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that Cheriyan’s return to the Cabinet is a state secretariat decision. The date of swearing-in would be decided after the CM communicated with the Governor.

Later, the Governor was given a letter seeking a time on January 4 for Saji Cherian to swear in.

Cheiryan had announced his resignation after participating in the State secretariat conference and the Cabinet meeting. On resigning from the Cabinet position, Cheriyan’s departments were taken over by the CM. Later, the portfolio was distributed among the present Ministers. Cheiryan’s personal staff members were absorbed into the personal staff of the other Ministers. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had publicly responded against this move.

Responding to the recent developments, Cheriyan reiterated that he did not insult the Constitution and that the resignation was a personal decision. “I have not asked when the swearing-in is or which portfolio will be allocated if made a Minister again. The Chief Minister is to decide all that,” he said.

The police investigation, which went on for six months, was closed for lack of evidence. Last month the High Court had dismissed the plea to oust him from the position of a legislator.

"I am 100 per cent sure I have not erred," Cheriyan added.

It was just two weeks ago that Cheriyan stated that being a Minister was very enjoyable. “The 13 months of being a Minister were very nice. Once a Minister, there are people to even open the car door and give your medicines on time. In between, I felt like giving a speech and I did. Congressmen came out with black flags. As I have one experience, I am very cautious while speaking now,” he said.

No more legal hitches

The High Court had clarified last month that the pleas seeking to oust him as a legislator will not stay. Last month, these petitions were dismissed by the Court. This paved the way for Saji’s return to the Cabinet. The CM’s support was also crucial.

On December 8 the police had filed a report with the Court clarifying that Cheriyan, in his speech, has only criticised the Constitution and has not insulted it.

The controversial speech

Cheriyan’s speech during a programme organised by the party area committee at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district on July 3, 2022, triggered the controversy.

In the speech, he said, “India has a beautiful Constitution which enables exploitation of commoners. Words of virtues like secularism, democracy, this and that are written along the sides. However, this Constitution is clearly used to exploit commoners. It was directed by the British and prepared by an Indian. It is a Constitution that approves of looting of the commoners the most.”

When the video of the speech posted on the CPM’s Area Committee became controversial, it was taken off.

On July 5, Cheriyan explained in the Assembly that he only did his duty as a social worker, by pointing out that a majority of the people of this land are denied social justice even after 75 years since Independence. “My talk in Upper Kuttanad - Onattukara dialect was misinterpreted. I have not spoken anything against the Constitution or polity,” he said, later, in an effort to justify his speech.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan raised the issue in the Assembly and demanded that either Cheiryan resigns by himself or the CM should be ready to oust him from the cabinet. Later, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sought an explanation from the Chief Minister.

The CPI’s stand that resignation was the ideal step to follow put the CPM on the defensive. On July 6, Cheriyan resigned as the Minister.

Case and probe

The police had received many complaints regarding the controversial speech made by Cheriyan. One of the complainants, Biju Noel, a native of Kochi, approached the First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court. However, the case was posted for July 8. Later, the Magistrate handed over a letter to the Keezhvaipur police directing them to charge a case. On July 7, Police registered a cas (Crime number 600/2022) and the investigation began on July 9.

Even though the CPM leaders told the police officers that they did not have the video of the speech, the police presented the footage of the meeting submitted by Kerala Congress Vice Chairman Joseph M Puthusseri, Biju Noel, Socialist SC-ST Centre’s State president I K Raveendraraj. The police also recorded the witness statements of 44 witnesses.

Early returnee

E P Jayarajan was the first CPM leader to resign from the first term of the Pinarayi Government following charges of nepotism. Jayarajan who resigned on 2016 October 14 returned to the Cabinet on August 14, 2018.

The controversy was triggered following the appointment of former Minister P K Sreemathi’s son in an institution under the Industrial department. Sreemathi is Jayarajan’s sister-in-law.