Three workers injured in fireworks accident at Sabarimala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 02, 2023 05:47 PM IST
The scene of the fireworks accident at Sabarimala. Photo: Screenshot

Pathanamthitta: Three workers were injured in a fireworks accident at Sabarimala on Monday.

It is understood that the injuries are not serious. They have been shifted to the government hospital at Sannidhanam.

The accident occurred at the fireworks offering place at Malikappuram. It is understood that the accident occurred while they were bursting 'kadina' (pyrotechnic substance).

"We heard a loud noise and found two persons half conscious. The third person was able to walk. Outwardly, they didn't seem like seriously injured, but only the doctors can say more," said a magistrate on duty at Sabarimala.

Those injured are Chengannur Vadasseryil Jayakumar, Modiyil Amal and Modiyil Rajeesh.

