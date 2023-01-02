Man arrested for sexual abuse of cows at Kollam farm

Kollam: A case of sexual abuse of cows by a man has been filed by Chadayamangalam Police in Kerala's southern Kollam district.

The police have arrested the man behind the bestiality that occurred at a farm at the weekend.



The accused named Mani, a native of Peredam, brutally abused the animals. The crime came to light in the wee hours on Sunday.

Around 1 am, when the farm workers reached the cattle shed they heard the cries of the cattle; however Mani jumped over the compound wall and fled.

Later, the police were informed and the accused was identified after examining the CCTV visuals. Mani has confessed to sexually abusing the cows. He has been remanded to custody.

The police are currently investigating whether the accused has committed similar crimes against animals earlier.

Last year, dairy farmers had come out against a man who used to abuse domestic animals and cattle in a similar manner.

The police are currently checking whether similar complaints have been registered in other police stations in the district.

Isolated cases of sexual abuse of animals by humans are occasionally reported from across India, but worryingly the numbers are increasing.