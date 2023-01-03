Moving cars catch fire in Idukki in two separate incidents

Munnar/Kuttikkanam: Moving cars caught fire in two separate incidents in Idukki district.

No casualties were reported in both incidents.



One car caught fire and was completely gutted near the Devikulam range office along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway on Monday afternoon.

Anil D'Souza, a native of Kanjikuzhi in Kottayam, and his family were in the car. The six-member tourist group escaped unharmed.

After visiting Munnar, they were on their way to the house of Anil's wife at Rajakkad when they noticed smoke rising from the front of the car.

They immediately got out and escaped. Though the fire force personnel from Munnar rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the car was completely gutted.

In another incident, a car caught ire near the Marian College, Kuttikkanam, along the Kattappana-Kuttikkanam route around 6pm on Sunday.

The driver, who spotted the smoke in the car, stopped the vehicles and asked the passengers to get out, averting an accident.

The front portion of the car was completely gutted. The Thiruvananthapuram natives in the car were on their way to Vagamon.

The family reached Kuttikkanam via Alappuzha. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. The fire force doused the blaze.

What causes fire hazards

There are several reasons that can result in a moving car catching fire, according to experts.

The vehicles can catch fire due to mechanical and electrical defects or the use of poor quality spare parts. Fuel, oil or fluid leaks, snapping of old hoses, or issues with the wiring can all result in a blaze.

Vehicles can also catch fire due to sudden heating due to climate change or short circuit.

Precautions

Vehicles should be regularly serviced to ensure that there is no leakage anywhere.

Carry a fire extinguisher in the car. Do not smoke inside the car. In case of any smell of plastic or rubber burning, immediately turn off the vehicle.

Stop the car if you notice smoke coming from the vehicle. Do not carry inflammable materials in the car.

During summer, always try to park the car under the shade.