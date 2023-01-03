Pinarayi govt has 'habit of appropriating what PM Modi has done': Javadekar

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is particular not to discriminate people or states in the name of politics. The party added that it does not develop the country just for the sake of votes.

Giving details of various Central schemes and the number of its beneficiaries in Kerala, senior party leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Modi government works for everyone and is trying to ensure benefits reaches real beneficiaries without any fail.

He also accused Pinarayi Vijayan-led State government of having the "habit of appropriating what PM Modi has done" in the southern state.

Though the State government was not grateful for what the Centre has been doing, the people of the southern state are grateful, Javadekar, also the Kerala Prabhari (state in-charge) of the saffron party, said.

"We do not do development of India just for votes. Those who voted for us or not voted for us.. the Modi government does not discriminate based on caste, creed, religion or sex. We do justice to all. We give benefits to the eligible beneficiaries without seeing what political colour he/she has," Javadekar told a press conference here.

Further hailing the Modi government, he said it has ensured transformation and empowerment of the poor and middle-class through various schemes.

More than 95 per cent of people in Kerala have been successfully vaccinated free of cost, he said giving details of various Centrally-sponsored schemes.

A total of 1.5 crore Kerala people have received 140 kg of free ration per head in the last 28 months, while more than 47 lakh State people have benefited from Mudra loan scheme, Javadekar pointed out, among several other schemes of the Union government. "So, wherever we are going, people of Kerala say thanks to Modi," the leader added.

(With inputs from PTI)