Fireworks mishap at Sabarimala not serious, no need to enhance security: TDB

Thiruvananthapuram: A recent fireworks accident at Sabarimala leaving three persons injured had raised safety concerns. However, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages of the affairs of the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, feels that there is no need to panic over the incident.

“At present, enhanced security measures are not necessary. Reports that frequent mishaps were taking place at Sabarimala are false. The recent accident was caused by careless handling of explosives,” said TDB president K Ananthagopan.

“No other security lapse took place,” he added. Ananthagopan also said that investigation will continue into the incident.

At the same time, the TDB chief gave a clean chit to the police over the blast. “All existing precautions will still be in place,” he said.

“The contractors carrying out the ritual offering of fireworks at the temple have been instructed not to store more than one kg of explosive substances. They have also been told to take every care while handling the fireworks,” said Ananthagopan.

Meanwhile, TDB authorities have decided to boost the security measures at Sabarimala in view of the upcoming Makaravilakku festival. There are plans to seek more police personnel from the state government.

Steps mooted during Makaravilakku

• Facilities will be arranged to accommodate more pilgrims at Sabarimala.

• Cooking by pilgrims near forest will be banned to prevent fires.

• Inspections at areas where fireworks ritual is conducted and in hotels.

• Large cooking vessels will not be allowed beyond Pampa.

• Each hotel can store only a maximum of five cooking gas cylinders.

• Checking of tractors heading to Sannidhanam will be intensified.

• Inspection by officers of the police, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue and TDB at specific points.

• Additional medical, ambulance booths.

• Regular loudspeaker announcements to prevent stampedes while pilgrims descend the hill after the Makaravilakku festival.