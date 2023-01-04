Gold smuggling: Four, including 2 airline staff arrested at Nedumbassery airport

Kochi: Four men, including two contract workers of Air India were taken into custody for attempting to smuggle gold via the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery here on Wednesday.

The DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) made the arrests and seized 1,375gm gold.

The four accused are being questioned by the DRI and it is unclear if the contract workers had participated in similar smuggling in the past.

According to Manorama News, Muvattupuzha-native Muhammed Fazil, who landed from Dubai, had smuggled in the gold hidden inside undergarments. He handed over the gold to the two workers near a washroom.

The contract workers were caught while attempting to move the gold out of the aiport, where a Kozhidode-native was waiting to take possession.