Change of plan! Govt to begin Budget Session with Governor's policy address

Thiruvananthapuram: A Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to convene the Budget Session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly this month with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's policy address.

The seventh session of the 15th Legislative Assembly commenced on December 5, 2022, and adjourned sine die after seven days of sitting on December 13. However, the governor was not officially intimated of the session coming to a close.

Amid the recent tense ties between the Governor and the State Government, the latter's plan was to deem the next session of the Assembly as a continuation of the previous one and thereby avoid Khan's policy address.

However, once the governor took a favourable stand on former minister Saji Cheriyan's swearing-in ceremony, albeit his doubts about the fate of the case against the latter, the government wants to reciprocate the gesture by going back on its earlier stand not to have the customary policy address anytime soon.

The government intends to convene the Budget Session in January itself. A special Cabinet meeting will be held online on Thursday to decide on the same. A notification will also be issued indicating the meeting has concluded.

The governor went back on his stand regarding Saji Cheriyan after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Khan saying the decision to reinstate him was taken on the basis of strong legal advice.

Once Khan agreed, the chief minister discussed with other leaders of the Left Democratic Front and decided to return the favour by including the governor's policy address in the Budget Session itself.