Lyricist, poet Beeyar Prasad passes away

Kottayam: Lyricist and poet Beeyar Prasad passed away at Changanassery on Wednesday. He was 62.

He had been ailing for the past few years. He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2019 and was battling for life after a brain haemorrhage last November.

A multi-talented person, Prasad wrote lyrics for close to 60 films in Malayalam. He debuted in the Malayalam film industry through the 2003 movie Kilichundan Mambazham directed by Priyadarshan. The music was composed by Vidyasagar.

He also wrote songs for Jalolsavam, Pattanathil Sundaran, Vettam and Vamanapuram Bus Route, among others.

A native of Mankompu in Alappuzha, Prasad has also set his mark as a TV anchor and public speaker. He has also written many librettos for Kathakali. In 1993, Prasad scripted the movie Johny, which won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film.