Kochi Police Commissioner to reinvestigate mysterious 2019 death of Nayana Surya

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2023 10:38 AM IST Updated: January 04, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Nayana Surya worked as an assistant director with the late filmmaker Lenin Rajendran for a decade. Photo Credit: Manorama Online

Thiruvananthapuram: A murder cloud on the 2019 death of a young woman filmmaker has forced the police to order a reinvestigation. Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju has now been directed to investigate the death of Nayana Surya (28) again as postmortem reports that came out in public recently suggest foul play.

Nagaraju told Manorama News that all angles, including that of murder, are being looked into. A special probe team could be formed for the purpose.

The postmortem report, which was accessed and later made public by Nayana's friends, cited strangulation as the cause of death. It also said there were several injury marks on her body, including on the neck.

It was on February 24, 2019, that Nayana was found dead in the bathroom of her rented house at Althara Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram by her friends who came enquiring after she failed to return their calls.

Nayana's family had complained about Museum Police, who initially probed the case, that they misled them with false details and concluded the investigation abruptly.

Assistant Commissioner of Police G K Dinil, who is part of the new team, will hand over a report on the shortcomings of the original investigation and the scope of a further probe to the Commissioner, who will then decide the next course of action.

Nayana had worked as an assistant director with renowned filmmaker and scriptwriter late Lenin Rajendran for a decade. 

