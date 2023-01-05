Khan refuses to sign Bill to remove Governor as varsity chancellor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 05, 2023 05:18 PM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. File Photo: Rahul R Pattom/Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan on Thursday refused to sign the Bill that seeks to remove the Governor from the post of chancellor of State universities. He signed all the other Bills that were tabled along with the same.

Recently, he sought opinion of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the legality of the Bill passed by the Kerala Assembly, and whether such a law would run counter to the UGC’s norms.

He had also consulted his counsel in the High Court on how to proceed in the case of the Bill. Two vice- chancellors were removed from the post in the State on the ground that they were appointed in contravention of the UGC’s norms.

RELATED ARTICLES

Last month the Kerala legislature passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that seeks to amend eight Acts relating to different universities to remove Governor as the ex-officio Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academicians in the top post.

The drastic legislative bid was resorted to in the wake of tense ties between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan Government over a slew of issues, including those on university affairs.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout