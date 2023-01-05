V Joy to be CPM's Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: Varkala MLA and CPM State Committee Member, V Joy, is all set to replace Anavoor Nagappan as the party’s new district secretary in Thiruvananthapuram.

A decision in this regard was arrived at in a meeting attended by State Committee members of the party led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday. The CPM District Committee and Secretariat meetings will be held later today to officially elect the new Secretary.

Joy became a State Committee Member only in the last party State conference.

A new District Secretary is being appointed after Anavoor Nagappan was elected to the state Secretariat. Though many leaders were considered for the post for some time, the party couldn’t finalize a name so far.

The development comes at a time when Anavoor Nagappan was facing increasing criticism from within the party over incidents like the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor letter row and the backing of certain leaders of the party’s youth outfits despite their unacceptable conduct. The CPM State Secretariat too expressed unhappiness over the style of functioning of the district leadership. It was only after the intervention of the state leadership that the district leadership finally agreed to take action against the SFI, and DyFI leaders.

V Joy was born at Perunguzhi on May 10, 1965, as the son of P K Vijayan and T Indira. He had served as the SFI district president, besides holding the post of DYFI Thiruvananthapuram Vice-President.

It was under the leadership of Joy that the party managed to wrest back the Azhoor Grama Panchayat which was ruled by Congress for many years. He has also worked as Azhoor panchayat president, Chirayinkeezhu Block panchayat member, district panchayat vice-president, and University senate member. He defeated Congress candidate Varkala Kahar by 2386 votes during the 2016 elections. His against outclassed BRM Shefeer of Congress by 17,821 votes during the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections.