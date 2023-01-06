Kerala Assembly session to begin on Jan 23, budget presentation on Feb 3

Thiruvananthapuram: The eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will begin with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's policy address on January 23.

A special cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to recommend the Kerala Governor to convene the session from January 23, a CMO statement said on Thursday.

A ministerial sub-committee headed by Finance Minister KN Balagopal has been entrusted with the preparation of the draft of the Governor's policy address. The sub-committee includes ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty and AK Saseendran.

The Left government is expected to present its budget for the next financial year during the upcoming session.

The session will include the following:

Jan 23: Policy address by Governor.

Jan 24: The assembly will not convene on 24th

Jan 25, February1, 2: Motion of thanks for policy address

February 3: KN Balagopal to present second Pinarayi government's third budget

February 6-8: Discussion on budget

February 10: Proceeding surrounding the budget to be wound up and session will be adjourned sine dine

February last week- March 31: Assembly will meet again to pass the full budget.

In an indication of the thawing relationship with the Governor, the government decided to intimate him about the closing of the seventh assembly session. The Governor had agreed to this on Wednesday, and issued a declaration to this effect.

(With PTI inputs.)