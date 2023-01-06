Appointments of 3 Law College Principals quashed for not meeting UGC norms

Thiruvananthapuram: The appointments of the Principals of three Law Colleges were quashed by the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Friday.

The appointments of Principals from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur colleges are cancelled as they were not made in accordance with UGC regulations 2010, KAT stated in the order.

The order comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court order in October 2022 quashing the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Thiruvananthapuram, terming it bad in law and contrary to UGC regulations.

The violations cited in the order include the failure to appoint a selection committee and publish a rank list of applicants based on academic qualifications.

The appointments quashed include those of Thiruvanathapuram Law College Principal Biju Kumar, Ernakulam Law College Principal Bindu, and Thrissur Law College Principal PR Jayadevan.

The decision was taken while considering a petition submitted by Ernakulam Law College teacher Dr Girishankar.