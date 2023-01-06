Moral policing: TVM apartment association refuses to withdraw notice, tenants to file complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: Tenants of Heera Twin Apartment at Pattom here on Friday have decided to file a complaint with the police against the controversial notice issued by the apartment owners' association which they say infringes on their privacy and personal freedom.

However, the Heera Twins Owner's Association has refused the withdraw the notice, claiming that the circular was issued for 'safety' reasons.

The notice addressing bachelor tenants states that “except blood relatives, no one from the opposite sex can enter the rented properties” and “non families occupying the flats will have to vacate their flats within 2 months as this building is meant for families only” (sic).

It has also stated that not only do tenants have to provide their Aadhaar cards, but they also have to share the phone numbers of their parents or guardians.

Association's version

Speaking to Onmanorama, a member of the Heera Twin Owner's Association stressed that issuing the guidelines was a collective decision. “We have been receiving complaints about visitors refusing to show their IDs or note down their names and addresses on the register. Many had also complained about these tenants hosting visitors at odd hours. We have also had incidents where some of these visitors had quarrelled with our security guards just because they were told to ID themselves,” he said.

“Access to the rooftop is free for all. Complaints have been raised by other residents about liquor bottles being thrown around on the terrace. Recently, we even received a complaint about a non-resident who urinated on the rooftop,” he added.

“We do not intend to invade anybody's privacy or freedom. However, we are aware of the spike in crime in apartment complexes. The circular is just a precautionary measure from our side. Moreover, neither the owners nor the tenants of these rented flats have approached us seeking a change in the notice,” he said.

According to him, the apartment consists of 24 apartments, of which only four flats are on rent.

Tenants statement

Meanwhile, the tenants said that the notice does violate their freedom and privacy. “Things are hard as it is because it is very difficult to find accommodation for unmarried people in the city. We tried talking to the association members. But they are not willing to hear us out,” said a female tenant.