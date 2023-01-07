Parassala murder: Greeshma initiated juice challenge after 10 months of planning, says charge sheet

Thiruvananthapuram: The charge sheet has been prepared in the Parassala Mooryankara native Sharon Raj’s murder case. According to the charge sheet, Greeshma, the prime accused in the case and Sharon’s lover, committed the murder after ten months of planning.

She had attempted to murder Sharon five times before he was finally killed.



Greeshma chose the juice challenge after learning about it from Google. The charge sheet also mentions that the earlier statements that the husband would die as per her horoscope were lies.

Digital evidence including chats, deleted photos and audio shared between Sharon and Greeshma over the past two years, numbering more than a thousand, were retrieved by the Police.

The charge sheet says Greeshma’s mother Sindhu and her uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair have an equal role in the crime. The charge sheet prepared by the police team led by DySP A J Johnson would be submitted to the Court next week. It has been prepared 73 days after the murder happened.

On last October 14, Sharon Raj was hospitalised and his health deteriorated after he consumed the drink offered by Greeshma, which was said to be a mix of juice and an ayurvedic concoction. Sharon succumbed to death on October 25. Greeshma’s statement to the Police was that she poisoned him as he was not ready to cut ties and quit the relationship with her.