Saji Cheriyan case: Complainant alleges several flaws in police report

Thiruvalla: Even though Saji Cheriyan has returned as minister in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, the controversy created by his alleged anti-Constitution speech which led to his resignation is yet to die down.

Baiju Noel, who had filed the complaint against the Minister’s speech at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district in July 2022, said that there were several flaws in the report filed by the police before the magistrate court in Thiruvalla. Incidentally, the government had cited this police report exonerating Cheriyan to justify his return to the Cabinet. Meanwhile, the Thiruvalla court is yet to pronounce its verdict on the case.

“The police report says 39 witnesses were questioned. However, none of the statements has been recorded. The report runs into 10 pages. Witnesses 1 to 5 are the complainants. I am witness number one, but even my statement is not included in the report,” said Noel.

"Witnesses 6 to 39 are participants at the party meeting where Cheriyan delivered his speech and all of them gave statements favou

As per procedure, the police have to submit all the statements they recorded before the court. However, the court pointed out that the report initially filed by the police was incomplete and returned it. The police later submitted a revised report, said Noel.

The Thiruvalla court has sent a notice to Noel to appear before it as he is the complainant. This is to hear his version before closing the case. “I will appear before the court as soon as I receive the notice,” said Noel.

He has also submitted the police report before the High Court along with his plea for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the speech.

Cheriyan had to quit the Left Democratic Front ministry on July 6, 2022 as his alleged anti-Constitution remarks had caused quite a furore. He had then claimed that the decision to step down was personal and not forced upon him.

Last month the CPM State Secretariat had given the nod to induct him again as minister after the Kerala High Court dismissed two pleas that sought to disqualify him as a legislator over the speech allegedly insulting the Constitution of India. The petitions had claimed that Cheriyan's actions attracted disqualification under Section 9 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In his public address at Mallappally, Cheriyan had claimed that the Constitution was prepared as directed by the British and that it wasn't meant to protect the commoners.

"The words secularism and democracy have been thrown here and there. But the Constitution is clearly being used to exploit commoners," Cheriyan had said.

Cheriyan represents Chengannur legislative assembly constituency.