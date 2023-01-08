Won't return to Kalolsavam kitchen next year: Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri

Kozhikode: Culinary expert Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri announced that he will not be returning to the kitchen of the Kerala State School Kalolsavam next year.

'Supervising the kitchen has become tiresome. I will not be cooking for the Kerala School Kalolsavam any more," he said.

He will also not take up the cooking assignment at South Zone Inter University Festival.

“I'm wondering how I will face a generation which scatters seeds of communal hatred even in matters concerning food in youthful verve. This makes me very uncomfortable," Pazhiyidom told Manorama News.

"The school fest kitchens were my treasure. However, when the new generation of sycophants come forward with these allegations, it is not right of me to hold on to that jewel," he said.

Several people had taken to social media to criticise the government's decision to serve only vegetarian dishes at the venue. Pazhayidom and his team have been preparing the meals at the school festival venue for the past 16 years.

Writer and General Secretary of Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham Asokan Charuvil had said the Brahmin who cooks food is a contribution to the renaissance in Kerala.

Reacting to this, Congress Vice President V T Balram said that writer's statement seemed like a justification capsule. (Capsule is a term used in social media to mock those who come to defend the government's position blindly.)

The Congress leader said that in the future, at least, kalolsavam venues “should become places where non-vegetarian dishes cooked by Brahmins are also served”.

This year, the team under Pazahyidom served 2,000 people on the first day of the fest and 1,94,800 on the final day. The food was served four times everyday.

The team set a record by serving food to 26,500 people on Friday, the fourth day of the fest. 25,000 people were served food in the school fest held in Malappuram.