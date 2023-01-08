Menacing wild tusker at Bathery to be captured and shifted to enclosure

Bathery: After day-long protests, orders were issued for tranquillising the wild elephant that entered Sulthan Bathery town and attacked a pedestrian.

The orders issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Ganga Singh, were received here at 3 pm yesterday. As per the order the animal known as PM-2 should be transported to the elephant kraal at Bathery after tranquillizing and capturing it.

The order states that tusker PM-2 had killed two persons in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu.

As soon as the order was received, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) reached the boundary of the Pazhupathur forest where the elephant is at present. Since it was already late in the day, necessary steps to tranquillise the animal will be taken only on Sunday morning.

The Chief Wildlife Warden took the decision to capture the elephant after public anger erupted over the issue and the Muslim Youth League and municipal councillors took out a march to the Wildlife Warden’s office in Bathery.

The Chief Wildlife Warden signed the orders to capture the elephant after the municipal councillors sat in front of the Wildlife Warden’s office, declaring that they would not backtrack until the order was issued and people’s representatives picketed the warden under the leadership of I C Balakrishnan, MLA, and Municipal Chairman T K Ramesh.

Show cause notice to Chief Wildlife Warden

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh has been served with a show cause notice for not issuing the order to tranquillise the elephant that entered Sultan Bathery town and caused damage, even after the Minister’s direction to do so. However, the Chief Wildlife Warden had signed the order to tranquillise the wild elephant before he received the show cause notice.