Anjushree's death: Postmortem report points to suicide

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 09, 2023 11:50 AM IST Updated: January 09, 2023 12:20 PM IST
Rat poison, in the form of paste, apparently affected her liver, which resulted in the death, said the preliminary postmortem report. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Pariyaram: The postmortem report of 19-year-old Anjushree Parvathy, who died here two days ago allegedly after taking kuzhimandhi, states rat poison led to her death.

The surgeon of Pariyaram Medical College, who did her postmortem, told the police that her death wasn't due to food poisoning.

Rat poison, in the form of paste, apparently affected her liver, which resulted in the death, said the preliminary postmortem report.

RELATED ARTICLES

The investigation by police also confirm the same, as they found a note and her searching for rat poison in her phone history, according to sources.

However, this can be confirmed officially only after the chemical report is available.

Anjushree, who is the daughter of the late M Kumaran Nair of Sreenilayam and K Ambika from Benoor died in a private hospital in Mangalore at 5.15 am on Saturday, while she was under treatment there. Her relatives had said that she had ordered food online on December 31 and lost life after eating the same. Police had also taken a hotel owner and two employees under custody.

They were let off free after it was proved that her death is not due to food poisoning, according to sources.

The health department and food and safety department had also closed down the hotel and seized food items there.

Anjushree was a second-year B Com student of Govinda Pai Govt College, Manjeshwaram.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout