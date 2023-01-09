Bird flu in parts of Kerala: culling on; farmers urged to exercise caution

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 3,000 poultry birds are to be culled in an effort to contain the spread of bird flu at Azhiyur Panchayath in Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district .



The birds within 1 kilometre from the poultry farm located in Ward number number 15 of the panchayath where bird flu was confirmed are to be culled, said the Animal Husbandry Department authorities.

Udayamperur, Amballur areas

As bird flu was confirmed in Chembu Panchayath in Kottayam district, the birds along the district borders, including chickens, ducks and love birds, were killed and buried in a scientific manner.

About 30 birds each in Udayamperur and Amballur panchayaths which share their borders with Chembu have been culled. The Health Department has banned the sale of bird meat (chicken, quail and ducks) and eggs within a 10-kilometre radius.

Bird flu was confirmed here on January 6 as tests were done after several ducks in a farm at Kattikkunnu area of Chembu died. As many as 271 ducks aged below 2 months were killed in the place where bird flu was confirmed.

Avail compensation

The Government will compensate farmers whose birds were culled as part of the precautionary measures to contain bird flu. They should give the details to the Animal Husbandry Department officials while the spot mahazar is prepared. Besides, the Aadhar card and bank account details must also be handed over to the officials.

The compensation amount is Rs 100 each for the birds aged below 2 months and Rs 200 for those aged above 2 months. Rs 8 for an egg and Rs 22 per kilogram of feed would also be given to the farmer.

Caution sounded in other districts

Caution has been sounded in other districts as bird flu is suspected in certain regions. Though there is no need to panic, the farmers should be cautious. The guidelines given by the Health Department must be strictly followed by everyone. The Health Department is especially monitoring those who have a fever and other symptoms. People in these regions must consult a doctor in case they suffer from any respiratory issues, advised Health Minister Veena George.