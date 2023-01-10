KMSCL steps up efforts to replenish falling drug stocks in govt hospitals

Kozhikode: Acute drug shortage in public hospitals across Kerala continue even after the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) stepped up efforts to replenish the stocks. The KMSCL has allowed the procurement managers to sanction medicines 25% in excess of the annual estimate submitted by the hospitals.

A meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George the other day decided to allocate 25% in excess of the annual ceiling of each hospital so that the shortages could be fixed.

By simplifying the proceedings, the warehouse managers would be given permission to do this. As per this, the Kozhikode warehouse has started distributing medicines.

A direction has also been given to the centres having excess medicines to channel them to hospitals without stock. The tender proceedings for undertaking the distribution of medicines for the next financial year, commencing April 1, will be completed this week. This will enable commencement of medicine distribution from April itself. The authorities said that this is happening for the first time in the history of the KMSCL.

The government hospitals in several districts have reported shortage of drugs, including antibiotics, even after nearly 90 percent of drug distribution by the KMSCL is over. Though the centralised software at KMSCL shows 25% stock, the actual situation in many of the districts is different.

Likely reasons for shortage

The KMSCL authorities pointed out that the hospital authorities had prepared the annual indent based on their medicine use during the Covid-19 phase. More medicine was needed with the rise in the number of patients, but the estimate and supply went awry.

Orders for distribution are given in three phases to companies. The first 40% in May, 30% in August, and the remaining 30% in November. By the end of last month, 90% of the ordered medicine was delivered. The shortage, even after that, shows that there was a miscalculation.

The indefinite delay in the tender proceedings last year too had derailed the medicine distribution.