After Sunu, 10 more cops to lose their jobs

Thiruvananthapuram: After Inspector P R Sunu, the list of 10 policemen who would be terminated from the service in the second phase is ready with the Kerala State Police Head Quarters.



The administrative officials are examining their files as per directions from Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kanth. One sub-inspector, 7 inspectors and 2 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) are named in the list.

Sunu was dismissed as per Section 86 of the Police Act, which disqualifies those who habitual commit serious crimes while continuing in the service. Sunu who had faced departmental action 16 times earlier was accused in 15 cases.

The decision is to dismiss the 10 cops in the present list as per the same section of the Police Act. They would be served with notices and hearings would be held. A final decision will be taken within a month thereafter.

There are 59 policemen named on the list of cops to be dismissed. It has been planned to dismiss these cops in a phased manner.

Last week Inspector P R Sunu, who is an accused in several cases including the Thrikkakara gang rape, was dismissed from police service. Sunu was dismissed on the grounds of misconduct, which comes under Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act.

Civil Police Officers next

The Chief Minister has directed that there should not be any concession to criminal cops. Action would first be initiated against the gazetted officers and Civil Police Officers later.

The District Police Chief can take action against the Civil Police Officers, while the Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police can act against the Sub Inspectors. Inspector Generals (IGs) and ADGPs can take action against the Circle Inspectors and the Government can take action against the DySP rank officers. Appeals should be given to the immediate higher official and later to the Government. An amendment has been made to facilitate appeals to the DGP also, before appealing to the Government.

The dismissal actions hereafter are to be effected through the responsible DIG, IG, and ADGP rank officers. As of now, 828 cops of the Kerala Police Force are accused in various criminal cases.

PSC to take a call on summary sacking powers

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is yet to decide on the amendment that authorizes the Government to dismiss cops accused in criminal cases, without waiting for the court verdict.

The Government will issue the order once the sub-committee, including the PSC members, formed for the rule amendment, examines the amendment and approves it. The Chief Minister had approved it and handed it over to the PSC.