Shashi Tharoor to contest in Lok Sabha polls; eyes Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat too

Our Correspondent
Published: January 12, 2023 10:53 AM IST
The decision follows the assessment that distancing himself away from the parliamentary field till the next Kerala Legislative assembly election scheduled in 2026 won’t do his political career any good. Photo: PTI.

Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor MP, who has evinced interest in representing the Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency, will contest in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

The MP will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, his sitting seat. The decision follows the assessment that distancing himself away from the parliamentary field till the next Kerala Legislative assembly election scheduled in 2026 won’t do his political career any good.

K Muraleedharan will get the lot if Tharoor doesn’t contest from Thiruvananthapuram, the sources informed of the development said. Meanwhile, the BJP is mulling, fielding noted actor Suresh Gopi from Thiruvananthapuram if Tharoor is not contesting from the state capital.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tharoor, though, has his eyes set on the Vattiyoorkavu seat in the next assembly polls. Tharoor, who already gave hints of his becoming active in state politics, earlier mentioned the possibility of his becoming a chief minister candidate by contesting the Kerala Legislative assembly polls.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout