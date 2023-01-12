Tech varsity crisis: VC rejects recommendation to appoint a Syndicate sub-committee

Thiruvananthapuram: Crisis intensified at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (formerly Kerala Technological University aka KTU) as its VC dismissed the direction from the University Syndicate to appoint a four-member Syndicate Sub Committee to assist the Vice Chancellor in day-to-day affairs.



As per the University rules, a Syndicate decision can be implemented only if the VC approves of it. The members were trying to get things under control by forming a sub-committee to rule over the VC. The VC will not approve of another recommendation from the Syndicate also, which says all letters from the VC to the Governor need the Syndicate’s approval, as it is against the norms.

In the meeting, the VC had taken a stand to avoid conflict considering the future of the students, at a time when the exams are about to begin. The Syndicate members who took the decisions under the veil of VC’s stand approached the University PRO to release a media handout. However, the PRO was not ready to release the handout as the VC had not approved of the decisions. Later, Syndicate members released press handouts titled ‘Decisions’ in their personal capacities.

They said the Syndicate has evaluated that the allegations about illegal appointments are baseless. It is understood that the notification for temporary appointments has the approval from the former VC, they added. It has been decided to revalidate the vacancies based on the study report and effect the appointments through the Government systems including the professional employment exchanges. The Syndicate also approved the VC’s move of extending the tenure of about 5 staff employed on contract.

Governor’s affidavit in SC: KUFOS VC appointment has flouted norms

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court that the appointment of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) Vice Chancellor Dr K Riji John has violated the norms.

As per an order from the Kerala Government, all universities in the State come under the ambit of the UGC norms. In the affidavit, the Governor alleged that Riji John had tried to cover up the changes in the UGC norms before the SC. The Governor’s move is when the SC is about to consider the pleas against the Kerala HC order which revoked Dr Riji John’s appointment as the KUFOS VC.