Edavanakkad murder: Accused killed wife due to suspicion, destroyed evidence, say police

Kochi: Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar, who visited the house in Edavanakkad near Vypin, where a missing woman was found to be murdered and buried by her husband in the courtyard, revealed that the accused had destroyed the evidence.

Sajeevan confessed to police that he set the rope used to strangle his wife on fire and that nobody else was involved in the murder.

"He used force to get Remya to submit before tying the noose around her neck and killing her. Sajeevan then buried the body in the courtyard," said the SP.

The accused revealed that he murdered his wife on August 16, 2021. However, the SP said the same needs to be confirmed through investigation.

Sajeevan is reported to have confessed that he killed Remya due to suspicion. He had expressed his displeasure over Remya using her phone excessively. The couple often got into quarrels over this as well. On the day of the incident, Sajeevan, on returning home, saw Remya talking to someone on the phone. This enraged him and pushed Sajeevan to commit the crime. Their children were at Remya's house.

A team of Njarakkal police examined the scene and unearthed bones and mortal remains on Thursday.

Sajeevan had filed a missing person complaint one-and-a-half years ago, in which he claimed that Remya hadn't kept any contact after going abroad for work.

However, the cops were not convinced by Sajeevan's statement and monitored his movements. Later, when summoned for questioning, he admitted to murdering his wife.

"Sajeevan has a good image in the community. There are no other criminal cases in his name. So, he was ruled out as a suspect. However, as the investigation changed hands multiple times, his statements became contradictory and this led to various avenues of inquiry opening up.

"Following his complaint, Sajeevan is believed to have misled the police by cooking up stories that Remya had an affair with another man and probably eloped with him. He even created fake evidence to prove the same. Finally, when he realised the police were onto him, Sajeevan decided to confess," said the SP.

Though there were reports that Remya's brother filed a missing complaint, the SP said he did not receive it.

Remya is the daughter of Ramesh, of Nayarambalam. She was working in a private firm in Kaloor. Sajeevan is a painting worker and is considered a friendly personality by his friends and neighbours, who are in shock.

Both he and Remya fell in love 17 years ago and got married. They moved to the house in Edavanakkad two years ago.