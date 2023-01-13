File criminal case against those who put up illegal banners, orders HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered that a criminal case should be filed against persons who install unauthorised banners and flags at public places in the state.

It also warned that local self-government secretaries and house officers of police stations who fail to carry out the order will be held in contempt of court. The same would apply to employees who fail to implement the instructions of the local government secretaries, stated the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, the other day, asked what kind of culture was this where people were putting up illegal banners in dangerous spots despite knowing it could cause accidents and deaths.

Recently, a lawyer in Thrissur injured herself after the plastic cord of a banner got tangled around her neck while she was riding a scooter. The court made the remarks while hearing a case related to the incident. Thrissur Corporation secretary Rakesh Kumar was present in the court.

“Despite the court passing several orders, organisations and people, as a result of 'self-promotion' and ego, are purposely installing boards and banners risking the lives of many,” stated the court.

Meanwhile, the lawyer appearing for Rakesh Kumar said the local government secretaries were afraid to take action as those behind the illegal boards and banners were powerful politically.

Last October, the High Court had chided the state government over the inaction. The HC had then asked the state not to play a 'hide and seek' game with it. Observing that the court had been dealing with the said issue for nearly four years, Justice Devan Ramachandran had then said: "If the government feels that this court should not proceed further and that matters should be as it was four years ago, then we should eschew claims of creating a new Kerala and be happy with the status quo.”

The court then added it was powerless as its orders were not being implemented, Live Law had reported.