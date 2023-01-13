Chennithala, Venugopal make veiled attack on Tharoor's CM dreams

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior leaders of the Congress party have continued their attack on Shashi Tharoor for expressing his willingness to run for Kerala chief ministership.

On Thursday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran called it inappropriate for leaders to decide a post and constituency for themselves in the state elections without discussing with the party.

Sudhakaran's remarks were reiterated by his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala and Congress' general secretary in-charge, KC Venugopal during the works inauguration of K Karunakaran memorial in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Chennithala said the party leaders' focus must be on next year's General Elections and not on the state polls that is due in 2026.

"We need a collective effort to win, that has to be the priority. No one has to claim what position they'll hold in four years because there is no need to say what will happen in Kerala and in the country then," Chennithala said.

The MLA went to on add: "If someone has stitched a coat, I request them to put it down and work toward success in the parliamentary election." The remark, allegedly a response to Tharoor's comments, was well received by the gathering.

KC Venugopal urged "every Congress person" to "take up the responsibility to not shatter our dreams". "We can discuss anything in our party. We must not give the media a chance to debate the things that are spoken between Congress leaders."

Meanwhile, K Muraleedharan MP joked that nothing would matter if the general election was not won. UDF Convener MM Hassan said it was alright to dream, but better not to talk about it.