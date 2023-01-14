Lakshadweep MP Faizal disqualified; secret visits to Aralam sanctuary baffling

Kozhikode: The actvities of P P Mohammed Faizal, the Member of Parliament from Lakshadweep who was disqualified by the Lok Sabha the other day over his recent conviction in a murder attempt case, have been under the scrutiny of the central agencies for quite a while. His nearly two dozen secret visits to the Forest Department Inspection Bungalow (IB) within the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur district are mysterious.

He arrived here a total of 23 times during the 2019-22 period but intriguingly there is no official record.

Faizal reportedly held closed-door meetings with certain film producers and jewelry owners.

The same was inquired into by central intelligence agencies Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said.

The MP used to travel from Kannur airport to the wildlife sanctuary in the official vehicles of the Forest department. His return trips from IB, too, were in the department vehicles. The Forest officials have admitted that Mohammed Faizal travelled to a resort in Thayyil, Kannur, besides Mananthavady. However, not even a single trip of the MP was recorded in the IB registers, they pointed out.

Besides Aralam, the MP also stayed at places where a Divisional Forest Officer, with whom he has a close bonding, worked. It is learned that the DFO, who faced Maoist threats, even disposed of the special security guards allocated to him when the MP calls on him.

In one instance, the central intelligence officials were all prepared to carry out a quick inspection when the MP arrived at the IB. However, he quickly returned, dodging the officials, after the information got leaked somehow. The higher-ups in the Forest department are aware of this.

In another instance, the efforts to forcibly evacuate the relatives of a top Forest department official from an IB to facilitate the stay of MP at Nilambur South Division kicked up a controversy.

Also, the last time too when Mohammed Faisal visited Aralam, a film producer and a jewelry owner had reached there. Top forest officials have reported all these matters, which are shrouded in mystery.

No records in IB registers

The bookings of IBs belonging to the Forest Department are made via online. If there are vacant rooms, the same can be allocated directly to the visitors upon request. The allottees need to enter their names in the register and remit the required fees. However, there is no record of the visits made by Faisal to Aralam.

Lok Sabha Secretariat announcement

The Lok Sabha Secretariat announced on Friday that the Lakshadweep MP has been disqualified as per the relevant rules with effect from January 11, the day when the court verdict convicting him came.

A few days ago Faisal, who is a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party in the Union Territory, was convicted by a local court. He is currently lodged in Kannur Central Jail serving a 10-year prison term.

According to a 2013 Supreme Court verdict, chargesheeted members of Parliament and MLAs, on conviction for offences, will be immediately disqualified from holding membership of the House without being given three months’ time for appeal, as was the case before.