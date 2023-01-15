Bribery charges: Probe against High Court Bar Association president

Kochi: Police are probing into the allegation that High Court Lawyers Association President Advocate Saibi Jose took money from the client on the pretext of paying the judge for anticipatory bail. Kochi City Police are investigating the recommendation of the full court of the High Court.

It is alleged that Jose took the money from a client, who works in the film industry, purportedly to pay Justice P V Kunjikrishnan to get anticipatory bail.

The full court recommended a police investigation, considering the taint the allegations would cast on the judiciary.

Based on the High Court Registrar's letter, the State Police Chief instructed the Kochi City Police to investigate. Sources said the police would conduct a preliminary investigation into the allegation of bribery. After this FIR would be registered if required. This is the first time in the state that the police are investigating a lawyer at the request of the High Court.