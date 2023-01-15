Now, local CPM leaders accused of misbehaving with a police officer and Ayyappa devotees

The CPM in Kerala has courted trouble again as two of its local leaders are now accused of being bossy in public.

In one case, a local committee member in Kayamkulam is accused of harassing and threatening a Sub Inspector of Police for allegedly instructing him to wear a helmet while riding.

In a second incident, a CPM Devaswom Workers' Union office-bearer is accused of manhandling Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala. The issue was highlighted by BJP Kerala's president, K Surendran.

Videos of both incidents are now viral.

In Kayamkulam, Cheravally LC member, Ashkar Nampalasheril was seen threatening Kayamkulam SI, Sreekumar on a busy street.

According to reports, the SI had urged Ashkar to wear a helmet, to which he allegedly took offence and began shouting at the police officer.

In the video of the incident, Ashkar attempts to confront the cop before he was ushered away by other policemen. Ashkar, who is also a member of a CPM-affiliated NRI association, later took to Facebook demanding the SI's suspension claiming the latter had tried to disrupt a programme by minister V Sivankutty that was held at a nearby venue.

Screengrab from a video shared by K Surendran shows devaswom workers' union leader, Arunkumar allegedly manhandling Ayyappa devotees.

Manhandling devotees

K Surendran tweeted a video clip from a news channel showing a 'watcher' pushing and shoving devotees before the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala.

Surendran has alleged that the person in question is a CM man.

"See how @pinarayivijayan's man is manhandling Ayyappa devotees. He is comrade Arunkumar, Manakkadu devaswom watcher from Thiruvananthapuram and also the state secretary of @CPIMKerala's Devaswam workers union," tweeted Surendran.

The CPM has yet to respond to the allegations.