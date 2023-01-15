KSEB suspends use of Yes Bank spot billing machines

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 15, 2023 11:07 PM IST
Yes Bank POS machine (left, representational purpose) and a Facebook post from Kerala's Minister for Electricty, K Krishnankutty.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has temporarily suspended the use of Yes Bank spot billing machines just four days after sanctioning a 6-month pilot project.

Minister for Electricity, K Krishnankutty, said in a social media post on Sunday evening that the chairman & managing director of KSEBL has been directed to stop the process of using PDA/POS machines.

"Further steps will be taken after thoroughly studying the spot billing machines of Yes Bank and its money dealings," Krishnankutty said.

The minister said, the project was being halted "due to the implementation of the KSEBL smart meter project".

Last week, the Board had issued an order launching the Android Spot Billing machine service.

The pilot project was to be done for six months in the electrical sections in Thiruvananthapuram. At least 200 PDA/POS machines, supplied by Yes Bank, were approved for use.

The payments collected using the machines were to be received by accounts in Yes Bank and transferred to the KSEBL account the next day.

