Kerala to approach SC regarding wildlife birth control

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will seek legal advice about implementing a birth control mechanism to limit the population of wild animals in the state forests.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the government is looking at a system to reduce the animal raids on human habitats.

The State would take the advice of legal experts including the Advocate General, before filing the plea, Manorama News reported.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had come out with a ruling to curb the increasing population of wild animals, though the Supreme Court had impeded the move.

A handful of petitions are pending in this regard with SC, which in 2013 stayed all proceedings. The latest move means that the State government is looking to join the party to the case.

Kerala is also planning to research more on why the animals are entering the human residential areas these days and how their habitats have changed inside forests.