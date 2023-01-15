3 victims of Yeti Airline crash were returning to Nepal from a funeral in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: Three of the 68 people killed in the Yeti Airline crash in Pokhara, Nepal on Sunday were returning home after a Kerala visit.

The three Nepal natives -- Raju Takuri, Rabin Hamal and Anil Shahi -- were at Anicadu in the district on Friday to attend a funeral.

According to reports, they were part of a five-member group from Nepal that attended the funeral service of evangelist Mathew Philip at Brethren Church Cemetery in Anicadu on January 13.

Philip had served in the Lord's ministry in Pokhara, Nepal reportedly for over 40 years.

Two other members of the group, Deepak Tamang and Saran, got off at Kathmandu while the three left on the ill-fated airline that crashed with 72 persons, including five Indians, onboard.

Besides Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, an Australian, a French, an Argentine and an Israeli were also onboard the airline.