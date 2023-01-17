Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said that there was no lapse in the treatment given to the farmer who died after a tiger attacked in Wayanad last week.

According to the autopsy report, Thomas P C died due to extensive bleeding, the minister said.

The report submitted by the Director of Medical Education (DME) to the Health Minister had stated that Thomas sustained several wounds after the tiger attack leading to excessive bleeding. The patient died of shock due to excessive bleeding, the report had concluded.

"The man was brought to the hospital two hours after the attack. He had lost a lot of blood by then," she said. "There was no delay in the arrival of the 108 emergency ambulance. A trained nurse accompanied the patient in the ambulance," she added.

Thomas aka Salu, 50, died after a tiger attacked him on January 13 in Wayanad's Puthussery.

Thomas PC

The animal had bitten off his legs and arms and dragged him for 15 m. The people found him after 20 minutes, alive but bleeding heavily.

He was rushed to Wayanad Government Medical College in Mananthavady, 12km or 20 minutes away.

Wayanad Government Medical College did the first aid and referred Thomas to Kozhikode Government Medical College, 95km or nearly three hours away.

Thomas' family had alleged that the lack of facilities and trained staff at the Wayanad Medical College Hospital led to his death. Though he was brought to the hospital bleeding, he was left without treatment for more than an hour, his daughter had alleged.

Despite the clarification by the authorities, Thomas' family maintains that the delay in treatment resulted in his death.