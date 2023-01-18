Hotel Majlis owners booked for attempt to murder after mass food poisoning

Kochi: Yet another mass food poisoning case from a public eatery has turned the spotlight on hygiene standards and food safety across Kerala. Soon after scores of people had to be hospitalised with food-poisoning symptoms in North Paravur in Ernakulam district, the authorities have suspended the licence of a hotel named Majlis from where they had consumed food. Also, attempt to murder charges have been slapped against its owners.

The licence has been suspended on the basis of an inquiry report, Health Minister Veena George informed. The minister had ordered the Food Safety Commissioner to inspect the site and submit a report. The chief cook of Hotel Majlis has been taken into police custody soon after people began to fall sick.

Numbers may go up

Over 70 people suffered from food poisoning the other day allegedly after eating Kuzhimanthi, Alfam, and Shavayi from the hotel. Most of them reported acute dysentery and vomiting. The numbers are likely to go up as more people are approaching hospitals.

A total of 28 people, including two children, have been admitted to Paravur Taluk Hospital. At least 20 people have sought treatment at private hospitals. Cherayi native Geethu, who is in critical condition, has been shifted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. People who consumed food from the hotel have sought treatment in other districts as well.

Nine of those afflicted with food poisoning are students of MES College, Kunnukara.

The meat used in the dishes likely caused the trouble as reports say those who had eaten only the rice used in Kuzhimanthi have no signs of food poisoning.

On Friday, the officials of the health wing of the North Paravur Municipality closed down the hotel. Earlier, the action was taken against a hotel run by the same group as adulterated tea dust was seized from the premises.

A total of 189 firms were inspected by the Food Safety Department on Tuesday. Two firms that ran without a licence in unhygienic conditions were shut down. A total of 37 firms were given notices.