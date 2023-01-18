NIA arrests PFI worker from Kollam, calls him 'reporter' of banned outfit

Kollam: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) worker Mohammed Sadiq from Kollam during a probe into an alleged conspiracy hatched by the now-banned outfit.

According to NIA officials, Sadiq was the 'reporter' of PFI leaders. He would make target lists of persons belonging to other communities, and the outfit's hit squad would carry out their next mission as per that list, revealed the agency.

As per reports, several incriminating documents and digital evidence, including those regarding various journeys he's made, were seized from Sadiq's house in Kollam.

It was at 3 am on Tuesday that NIA officials raided Sadiq's house in Chavara and took him into custody.

On September 22, 2022, a nationwide raid was launched against PFI leaders and their properties by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate. Over 100 PFI leaders were arrested from 11 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

A couple of days after the raid, the NIA revealed that PFI had plans to murder prominent persons belonging to other communities in Kerala. They also claimed to possess a hit list, which the agency decided against releasing owing to the apprehensions that the details if revealed, may disturb the social atmosphere.