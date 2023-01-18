Fans of mischievous Munnar tusker 'Padayappa’ form association

Munnar: ‘Fans’ of a wild tusker named ‘Padayappa’ have formed an association and a WhatsApp group in the elephant’s name.

Padayappa Fans Association has been formed with more than 100 members who are fans of the wild elephant. A Whatsapp group was also formed thereafter by including the members of the fans’ association.

The members are mostly ‘Padayappa’ lovers from Mattupetti, Kundala, and Eco Point areas in Munnar apart from a few travellers who are elephant lovers. The trail, videos and pictures of Padayappa are posted on the WhatsApp group every day.

People, including a few merchants, had demanded to capture ‘Padayappa’ and accommodate him at the rescue centre, as the elephant has been behaving violently of late. It was after this complaint that the ‘Padayappa’ lovers united and formed an association.

The Forest officials have initiated a study to find out why ‘Padayappa’ has turned aggressive. The elephant is named after the macho character played by Tamil superstar Rajinikant in an eponymous 1999 film.