Dr Shantha Joseph's funeral tomorrow at Purappuzha

Thodupuzha: The funeral of Dr Shantha Joseph, the wife of Kerala Congress chairman and former Minister P J Joseph, will be held at the St Sebastian's Church at Purappuzha here on Thursday.

Her mortal remains would be kept at the house in Purappuzha for the public to pay respects from 4 pm on Wednesday.

Dr Shantha, 79, a veteran gynaecologist, was the former Additional Director of the Kerala Health Department.

Dr Shantha was under treatment for liver-related ailments. She had been undergoing treatment at the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva for six months.

She was shifted to the home at Purappuzha on Monday. After her illness aggravated on Tuesday morning, she was taken to a private hospital at Thodupuzha where she died by 2.30pm.

Dr Shanta was the third daughter of (late) Antony-Rosakutty, natives of Varapuzha in Ernakulam. She had graduated from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Dr Shantha's first appointment was at the Purappuzha Primary Health Centre (PHC) in February 1967.

She then worked at the Pandappilly PHC, Muvattupuzha Taluk Hospital, and Thodupuzha Taluk Hospital, among others. She also served as the Superintendent of the Thodupuzha Taluk Hospital.

She retired as Additional Director of the Health Department.

Her children are Appu John Joseph (Kerala Congress steering committee member and IT wing state president), Dr Anu Yamuna Joseph, Antony Joseph and (late) Joemon Joseph.